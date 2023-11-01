Heidi Klum Rocks an Incredible Group Peacock Costume for Halloween (Video)

People have been trying all day to guess how supermodel-producer-TV host Heidi Klum would outdo her usual standard of excellence at the 2023 installment of her annual Halloween bash in New York. But their guesses turned out to be wrong because this year Klum didn’t just create a costume, she transformed like Voltron into one.

No, we don’t mean she went as a giant robot (sorry, Jimmy Kimmel!)

Instead, she assembled a group of dancers, who swarmed around her on the red carpet of her bash all dressed and painted in varying shades of green, red and blue. Writhing (along with some fairly creepy music) as a formless mass of bodies, it wasn’t even clear what they were supposed to be until the end, when Klum emerges and it’s obvious: A Peacock group costume.

It’s really amazing and you can watch it here:

Klum has held the annual Halloween party since 2000, when she dressed as a dominatrix — a look that was compared to Hot Topic employees.

She’s consistently outdone herself ever since. There was 2001, when she went as Lady Godiva (complete with a live horse). 2008 when she dressed as Kali, the Hindu goddess. She went as a human cadaver (laid out on a stretcher without skin) in 2011, and 2018 she did a “Shrek”-themed costume.

Last year, Klum topped expectations again (and grossed people out) when she arrived to her party dressed as a very realistic, very gigantic worm. But the giant peacock kind of sets a new high bar.