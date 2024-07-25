Stephen Colbert Boasts Kamala Harris Had a Bigger Opening Weekend Than ‘Twisters’: ‘Sorry Glen Powell’ | Video

Leave it to Stephen Colbert to figure out a way to equate Kamala Harris’ political success with box office numbers.

“Dig this if you will, daddy-o, from Sunday to this morning, the Harris campaign has raised a cool $126 million,” Colbert said on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Show.” “That means that Kamala Harris had a bigger opening weekend than ‘Twisters.’”

For comparison’s sake, Lee Isaac Chung’s standalone sequel to the 1996 disaster flick made $80.5 million during its first weekend. “Sorry, Glen Powell,” Colbert continued, taunting the film’s star while showing a shirtless picture of the celebrity. “Maybe you’d be more popular if you hit the gym, tubbo.” But the late night host didn’t stop there as he was seemingly struck by a great idea.

“Wait, hold on, no more ideas, this is it. Glen Powell becomes Harris’ running mate,” Colbert said to the applause of his studio audience. “I guarantee he will attract suburban women. And I already have his slogan: Yes We Glen.”

Colbert ended his Powell aside by chanting, “Four more abs!”

That wasn’t the only joke Colbert made about Harris’ celebrity ties. The late night host noted that Hollywood has been “energized” by Harris.

“I can tell you she is the biggest thing to hit Hollywood since Ozempic and lying that you’re not on Ozempic,” Colbert said.

As The Wrap has covered in depth, Harris has a long list of friends and allies in Tinseltown. Shortly after Harris stepped up to become the 2024 Democratic frontrunner, Beyoncé gave Harris the rights to use her song “Freedom” for rally walk-ins, and Harris used the song in her first political ad. Other big names such as J.J. Abrams, David Geffen, Casey Wasserman, Aaron Sorkin and Jamie Foxx have all donated to her campaign in the past.

Harris replacing Biden has also spiked voter registration. In the 48 hours after Biden stepped down and Harris stepped up, nearly 40,000 new voters registered on Vote.org.