Colbert Predicts McCarthy Will Have ‘Rough Ride’ as Speaker: ‘Horrible People Have the Power to Make Him Do Horrible Things’ (Video)

As Republicans are expected to take control of the House following the midterm elections, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert predicts that California Congressman Kevin McCarthy will have a “rough ride” if elevated to the role of House Speaker.

“McCarthy has a horrible job, where horrible people have the power to make him do horrible things,” Colbert said. “One person who comes pre-horribled is Georgia Congresswoman and top dumb Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Greene, who has thrown her support behind McCarthy for House Speaker, recently told the New York Times that “to be the best Speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway.” She also predicted that McCarthy would put her on committees that would allow her to investigate “traitors and criminals.”

“I can’t wait to see what investigations she launches,” Colbert teased. “What’s Hunter Biden’s wifi password? Who distributed spoons to the Gazpacho police? Where does the water in my sponge go at night? Is it siphoned off to a secret Jewish space loofah? I demand answers!”

Republicans have won 218 House seats, while Democrats have won 212 seats, according to the Associated Press. As of the time of publication, five House races have not been called.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.