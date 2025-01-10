Stephen Colbert Says the ‘Marvel Presidential Universe’ Attended Jimmy Carter’s Funeral – From ‘Staredevil’ to ‘Dr. Dumbass’ | Video

Presidents past, present and future were all in attendance at Jimmy Carter’s state funeral on Thursday morning — or, as Stephen Colbert dubbed them on Thursday night, the “Marvel Presidential Universe.”

The nation’s 39th president died on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100, surpassing Ronald Reagan as the oldest American president. Carter’s funeral was carried on all the major news networks, with some people stunned at whom was sitting next to each other.

But Colbert was mostly just amused by who was even in attendance.

“You got ‘Captain Saxophone,’ ‘Madam Popular Vote,’” Colbert joked, referring to Bill and Hillary Clinton, “‘The Invisible WMD,’ ‘Mr. Netflix,’ ‘When We Harley, We Quinn,’ ‘Staredevil,’ ‘Dr. Dumbass’ and Doug.”

In order, Colbert was referring to George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and, well, Doug Emhoff. Like Peter in “Deadpool 2,” Doug doesn’t need a super moniker.

Colbert was also thoroughly entertained by Bush greeting Obama with a “belly bonk.”

“Hey, what’s up? Hey, what’s up? What’s up?” Colbert joked, mimicking Bush. “What’s up 44? Yeah. Yeah, you’re lucky this is a funeral, else that would have been a sack tap, OK?”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s monologue in the video, above.