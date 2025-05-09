Stephen Colbert Agrees With Trump That Melania Is a ‘Very Private Person’ as Film Crews Follow Her Around for a $40 Million Doc | Video

Stephen Colbert is backing Donald Trump on his claim that Melania has not been seen around the White House because she’s a “very private person.” Last Sunday, Trump gave “Meet the Press” journalist Kristen Welker that explanation when asked about his wife’s absence.

“Yeah, she’s a very private person who has film crews following her around for the $40 million documentary about her life,” Colbert said on Thursday night’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Melania Trump is currently filming a documentary for Amazon Prime Video that promises to be a behind-the-scenes look at her life that’s directed by Brett Ratner. The director was “canceled” in 2017 after several women came forward accusing him of rape, sexual assault and harassment. Warner Bros. severed ties with Ratner following those accusations.

Colbert emphasized that he understood where the First Lady was coming from. “I’m just as private. Actually, Jim, can we get a shot of me being private from camera one?” Colbert asked before turning to the camera in question and flirtatiously saying, “Stop looking at me, I’m too shy. Stop it! Stop!”

The CBS hosted then mouthed “Come closer to me” and pouted at the camera while wiggling his eyebrows.

During Trump’s first 108 days of being in office during his second term, Melania has been seen in the White House fewer than 14 days. So far, it’s one of the lowest profiles for a First Lady since Harry Truman’s wife Bess Truman. Because she has not been around, Trump has taken over several duties that have traditionally belonged to the First Lady such as selecting light fixtures for the White House residence, redesigning the Rose Garden, greeting tour groups in the East Wing and hosting receptions for Women’s History Month.

“And of course sleeping in a separate bedroom from himself,” Colbert added. You can watch the full opening monologue in the video above.