Stephen Colbert Calls on Paramount to ‘Uncancel One of Their Best Shows’ Amid $108 Billion Hostile Takeover Bid for WBD | Video

Stephen Colbert weighed in on Paramount Skydance’s $108 billion hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery by calling on his “beloved parent company” to instead use the money to “uncancel” a popular CBS show.

The comedian addressed the bidding war during Tuesday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” where Colbert broke down how Paramount Skydance was able to make such a hefty bid for WBD.

“Just yesterday morning, my beloved parent company, Paramount, reportedly launched a hostile takeover bid for Warner Brothers, valued at $108 billion,” he said. “Wow. I got to say, if my company’s got that kind of green, I’m sure they can afford to uncancel one of their best shows.”

In response to this joke, Colbert’s studio audience erupted in cheers, leaving the late night host having to calm the crowd down so he could continue.

“CBS, you heard the people,” Colbert went on. “Bring back ‘The Equalizer.’ We need our Queen to return. Why do you think America has become so unequalized?”

Colbert was, of course, referring to Queen Latifah’s TV adaptation of “The Equalizer,” which was canceled after five seasons back in May. Similarly, Colbert was also canceled this year, with CBS citing financial reasons at the time. His show is set to come to an end in May 2026.

“Turns out Paramount got a little assist on the cash front. Their bid includes $24 billion from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi wealth funds,” Colbert went on. “And when the dictator of Saudi Arabia gives you billions of dollars, I’m sure there’s no catch.”

He then joked: “In a totally unrelated story, I’m looking forward to next season’s new CBS hit comedy, ‘Young Mohammed bin Sheldon.’”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 PM ET on CBS.