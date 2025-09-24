Stephen Colbert to Receive Ripple of Hope Award From RFK Human Rights Center

While RFK Jr. may be busy linking Tylenol to Autism with President Donald Trump, the RFK Human Rights Center has selected the latest recipient of its 2025 Ripple of Hope Award: Stephen Colbert.

“Humor can be a catalyst for change, and Stephen Colbert stands as a shining example of how speaking truth to power, boldly, wisely, and with heart, can ignite change and send ripples of hope far beyond the stage,” nonprofit president Kerry Kennedy said in a Wednesday statement.

“I wish my mother was alive to see me receive this honor. Robert F. Kennedy’s mission of public service and love for all humanity was a cradle creed that she gave to her 11 children,” Colbert added.

The honor notably comes ahead of the impeding series finale of “The Late Show,” which is set to leave CBS in May 2026.

Colbert joins previously announced laureates Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Martin Cabrera Jr., Stefano Lucchini and Darren Walker. They will be presented with the awards at a Dec. 9 gala in New York City.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former President Bill Clinton will also be in attendance to launch RFK’s 100th birthday campaign as chairs, alongside fellow guests Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, Van Jones, Richard Kind, Aasif Mandvi, Harry Benson and Yolanda Ross.

The Ripple of Hope Award was inspired by Sen. Kennedy’s 1966 Day of Affirmation speech to South African students during Apartheid. Past honorees include Stacey Abrams, Bono, Tim Cook, George Clooney, Fran Drescher, Anthony Fauci, Amanda Gorman, Dolores Huerta, Nancy Pelosi, Desmond Tutu and Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.