Stephen Colbert Roasts Josh Hawley as ‘Fascist Gump’ (Video)

On Monday’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert had some fun roasting Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who he referred to as “Fascist Gump” — you know, because of the video showing Hawley running, cowardly, away from the Jan. 6 mob he egged on just hours earlier.

This time, Colbert was prompted to lob some insults at Hawley because of a defiant speech he gave over the weekend at a Republican event in Florida, just days after the humiliating video was released during the primetime Jan. 6 hearings last Thursday.

“Hawley is best known for raising his fist in solidarity with the capitol rioters, then being one of the senators who objected to Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania after they stormed the Capitol. And he told the crowd this weekend that he is not sorry,” Colbert said, before running a clip of Hawley’s remarks.

“I am not backing down. I’m not gonna apologize, I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you,” Hawley says in the clip.

“Yeah. He is never gonna run from his enemies. In fact, here he is on Jan. 6, bravely moonwalking into danger.”

Then Colbert ran the Jan. 6 clip backwards so it looked exactly like he joked. You can watch the clip above — it comes in at the end of Colbert’s Monday monologue, though we’ve posted the entire video in case you’d like to watch it.

Colbert is of course far from the only person to mock Hawley’s apparent terror in the face of the mob he helped incite. Last week people had a field day mocking him.

“‘Hawling ass’ is now an American term…and gotta tell you…can’t wait for the 2024 Senate campaign. We are never forgetting any of it @HawleyMO and neither will you,” said one person on Twitter last Thursday.

In fact, on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver also piled on, calling Hawley “a bitch who ran like a chihuahua desperately trying to keep up with its owner on a casual walk.” You can read more about that here.