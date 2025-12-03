Stephen Colbert Says It’s ‘Smart’ for Republicans to Jump Ship ‘Because Hegseth Is About to Order a 2nd Strike on It’ | Video

The CBS host also jokes about Hegseth’s defense of a deadly boat strike

Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert (The Late Show/YouTube)

More and more Republicans are announcing they won’t be running for reelection in 2026, and Stephen Colbert thinks it’s a good call. According to the CBS host, it’s best to get off the “sinking ship” of the Trump administration, before Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth orders “a second strike on it.”

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Colbert highlighted six Republicans in Texas that have announced they won’t be running for reelection in the midterms, including Troy Nehls. The host marveled at how many are stepping down just from one state, before noting it was actually probably a good call.

“They’re fleeing the GOP sinking ship, which is smart, because Hegseth is about to order a second strike on it,” Colbert joked.

The late night host’s punchline was of course referring to a recent strike by the U.S. on a boat, that Hegseth and his team allege was a drug boat in the Caribbean Sea, this week. The boat was destroyed, but a second strike was ordered to kill two survivors.

Hegseth has since claimed that he did not order the strike himself, but stands by the military official who did, because “we always have the back of our commanders.”

“We always have their backs, because that’s where the good stabbing meat is,” Colbert joked.

The “Late Show” host also had a good laugh at Representative Tim Burchett, who worried about the mass Republican exodus this week by saying “we are one flu season away from losing the majority,” in the House.

“Congressman, our health secretary is RFK Jr. We are one flu season away from losing the species,” Colbert countered.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.

Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS/YouTube)
Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

