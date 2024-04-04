Taylor Swift is the newest member of the billionaire’s club according to Forbes, which added the “Cruel Summer” singer to its annual writeup of the wealthiest among us. In a preview of his show tonight, Stephen Colbert couldn’t help joke that the news will have a major impact on her upcoming 11th studio album.

He told the audience, “So get ready for her new album, about her on-again, off-again love affair with the tax code, ‘Tortured Accountant’s Department.’”

Colbert then shared an edited version of the artwork for Swift’s “Tortured Poet’s Department.” The new image shows the singer cradling a book titled “IRS Loopholes Vol. 1.”

After introducing Swift’s latest feat (“Tay-Tay is a billio-nay-nay,” Colbert sang), the host noted that the singer made her entry to the list alongside former Lakers star Magic Johnson, designer Christian Louboutin, and Law & Order creator Dick Wolf.

“Oh yeah, Dick Wolf’s a billionaire now,” Colbert said. “Explains that new opening sequence.” The screen then cut to a purported “Law & Order intro” that featured a voiceover that said, “In the criminal justice system, blah, blah, blah. Who cares? I’m in Monaco, b–ch. Ka-ching, ka-ching.”

There’s another familiar name on the list. “Coming in at number 1,438, is Donald Trump,” Colbert told the audience over a chorus of boos. “He’s the only billionaire on the list who lists his occupation as Bible salesman, comma, defendant.”

Swift is the first to make the list based entirely on money made from her music and recordings. Johnson’s investment deals in teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Sparks contributed to his billionaire status.

Watch the clip from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in the video above.