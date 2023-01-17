Stephen Colbert and Skybound Entertainment are developing an ongoing fantasy show based on Roger Zelazny’s novel series “The Chronicles of Amber.” The late-night host will be producing under his Spartina Banner, which has a first-look deal with CBS Studios.

He joins the existing partnership with Vincent Newman Entertainment and Skybound.

“The Chronicles of Amber” follows the story of Corwin, who awakens on Earth with no memory, but soon finds he is a prince of a royal family that has the ability to travel through different dimensions of reality (called “shadows”) and rules over the one true world, Amber. The story unfolds over 10 books with two definitive story arcs: “The Corwin Cycle” and “The Merlin Cycle.” The series has sold more than 15 million copies globally and has been credited as one of the main inspirations for “Game of Thrones.”

“George R.R. Martin and I have similar dreams. I’ve carried the story of Corwin in my head for over 40 years, and I’m thrilled to partner with Skybound and Vincent Newman to bring these worlds to life. All roads lead to Amber, and I’m happy to be walking them,” Colbert said, referring to a recent post of the author’s where he said he dreamt of an “Amber” adaptation.

David Alpert, CEO of Skybound Entertainment, added, “Adapting one of my favorite book series of all time is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Producing it alongside someone like Stephen Colbert, who is a true-blue super fan, is a thrill for me, and will be for anyone who’s ever listened to Stephen talk about fantasy. We can’t wait to share this amazing story both with the legion of current fans like ourselves and a new generation of fans that will undoubtedly fall for Amber.”

Newman said, “Having Stephen Colbert and his Spartina team join our cause is both a privilege and a thrill. Stephen, Spartina and the good folks at Skybound are as true of fans of Amber as they are prolific storytellers. I couldn’t ask for a better dream team of partners as we bring the Amber universe to audiences around the globe.”

The producing team will soon begin the search for a writer to adapt the series.

Executive producers for Spartina will be Colbert, along with Carrie Byalick, Evelyn McGee Colbert and Tom Purcell; for Skybound Entertainment will be Robert Kirkman, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs; and VNE will be Newman.

Spartina has produced several projects including Comedy Central’s “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News” and “Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God,” Hulu’s “Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself” and most recently “Pickled” on CBS and Paramount+.

Skybound is the force behind publishing, producing and distributing video games like “The Walking Dead” series and BAFTA award-winning “Before Your Eyes.”

Vincent Newman Entertainment has produced and financed three feature films including “Maybe I Do,” starring Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy for Fifth Season; “About Fate,” starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann for MGMM/Amazon; and “Maggie Moore(s)” starring Jon Hamm and Tina Fey for Screen Media.