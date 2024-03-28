Stephen Colbert may be happy about the gag order issued against Donald Trump in his hush money case, but the late night host told his audience the order raises a “disturbing question.”

“How do you gag someone who speaks out of their ass?” Colbert asked Wednesday night to cheers and applause. “The answer is very carefully.”

On Tuesday, New York Judge Juan Merchan imposed a gag order on Donald Trump in the hush money case that involves adult film star Stormy Daniels. Under this order, Trump is barred from attacking any potential witnesses, prosecutors, jurors and court staff.

Missing from this list were Merchan and his family. Shortly after the order was issued, Trump went after Judge Merchan’s daughter, falsely accusing her of using an image of Trump behind bars as her profile picture on X. The New York State Court system later said the account did not belong to Merchan’s daughter.

Colbert also used his opening monologue to dive into arguably the biggest Trump story of the week: the $60 Bibles. The CBS late night host called the business venture part of Trump’s “nonstop grifting of the rubes.”

“Donald Trump is now hawking a Bible. It’s just like any other good book, except in the middle of this one is a centerfold,” Colbert said.

He also mocked the Bible for containing the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance. “You’re spending $60 on public domain writing,” Colbert said before launching into his Trump impression. “If you order now you’ll get all the lyrics to ‘Camptown Races’ and a picture of Jesus’ most beloved disciple, Steamboat Willy.”