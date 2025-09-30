Stephen Colbert Tells Trump ‘Come at Me Bro’ as Persecution of Enemies Continues: ‘I Will Fight … or My Name Is Not Jimmy Fallon!’

After Stephen Colbert caught a stray from John Oliver on Sunday night, the CBS host paid it forward on Monday — to Jimmy Fallon.

During his latest monologue, Colbert called out the fact that former FBI director James Comey was indicted by the Trump administration last week. Comey has since said he is “not afraid” of the president, though, while further asserting his innocence. Colbert is slightly more afraid, but not by much.

“Chilling. If Trump can indict a former FBI director, anyone who has ever stood up to Trump has to worry about being thrown in jail,” he said. “And I will fight that with every fiber of my being, or my name is not Jimmy Fallon. F-A-L-L-O-N! Come at me, bro! No, it ends here!”

Play video

Colbert then got very riled up as he challenged the president, prompting huge laughs from the audience.

Fallon has, of course, had Trump on as a guest in the past, but has since become a subject of the president’s hatred. During Jimmy Kimmel’s brief suspension at ABC, Trump called for NBC to follow suit and cancel “two total losers” Fallon and Seth Meyers.

Meanwhile, Fallon himself showed solidarity with Kimmel after the host was suspended. In a gag mocking the Trump administration’s attacks on free speech, the NBC host was censored every time his punchline mocked Trump or his administration.

On Sunday, Colbert himself took some light ribbing from fellow late night host John Oliver. In his main segment on “Last Week Tonight,” the HBO host pointed out that the title of Colbert’s interview with Armie Hammer back in 2016 — one that references Hammer eating New York “street meat,” years prior to accusations of cannibalism — has not aged well at all.

So, it would appear the late night hosts are having some fun together while they’re all still on the air, ahead of Colbert’s “Late Show” farewell in May.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.