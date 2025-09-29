Stephen Colbert Catches a Stray From John Oliver in Takedown of Benjamin Netanyahu | Video

John Oliver devoted his main segment on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” to taking down Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — but as he did, fellow late night host Stephen Colbert caught a stray from the HBO host. Don’t worry though, it was all in good spirits.

During his main story of the night, Oliver gave viewers a history lesson on Netanyahu, zeroing in on the “absolute nightmares” of people with whom he surrounds himself. The comedian also made a point to call out how Netanyahu has previously helped strengthen the terrorist organization Hamas, because it meant “he didn’t have to deal with their more moderate rival, the Palestinian Authority.”

“He also reportedly blew off a warning from Israel’s internal security chief that the country faced a challenge at its doorstep with Hamas, which Netanyahu dismissed, arguing that Hamas had been deterred,” Oliver said.

“And that is a statement that has frankly aged worse than when Ellen had shirts that said, ‘Be kind to one another,’” he continued joking. “Or when Eric Adams gave Sean Combs the key to New York City in 2023, or when Colbert’s show released this interview on YouTube and titled it ‘Armie Hammer Ate NYC Street Meat and Lives to Eat Another Day.’”

Indeed, that remains the title of Colbert’s YouTube video of his interview with the actor, which happened back in 2016. In 2021, Hammer was accused of rape, and in text messages revealed as part of the case, wrote “I am 100% a cannibal.” He has since played down the text, calling it a joke.

Still, the allegations of cannibalism have continued to follow him, making the idea of him eating “NYC street meet” a bit more literal.

You can watch John Oliver’s full segment on Benjamin Netanyahu in the video above.