Stephen Colbert Posts Trump’s Late Night Insult on Times Square Billboard, Hopes He’ll See It at ‘Next Court Appearance’

Stephen Colbert has repurposed Donald Trump’s recent criticisms of late night’s return into a new ad for “The Late Show,” fully embracing the ethos that there’s no such thing as bad press.

At 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Trump posted about late night twice, writing, “Now that the ‘strike’ is over, the talentless, low rated CREEPS of Late Night Television are back.” Trump then went on to call late night’s top hosts “True LOSERS” and accused them of being “nothing less than a Major Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democratic Party.”

“Watch what is going on — so interesting!” Trump posted.

“I know he meant that as an insult, but that really sounds like the kind of rave review you want to slap on a Times Square billboard,” Colbert quipped before revealing that “The Late Show” had done just that.

“Sir, thank you for the endorsement. I hope you get a chance to check out the billboard on the way to your next court appearance or Bubba Gump Shrimp appearance,” Colbert added.

The late night host also noted that, Trump is “a 77-year-old white guy, of course he’s watching CBS.”

Trump is currently in New York for his $250 million civil fraud trial. Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump and his two adult sons are liable for fraud. Though losing this case does not carry the risk of a felony conviction or jail time, it could cost him Trump Tower. This is separate from the four indictments against the former President.