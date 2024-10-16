Stephen Colbert Agrees for Once With Trump After Bizarre Town Hall: ‘Supporters, Please Do Not Forget to Vote on Jan. 5’ | Video

The ex-president told people to vote in January during incoherent Pennsylvania event

Stephen Colbert on Bizarre Trump Rally
CBS

Donald Trump was a weird sight at an Oaks, Pennsylvania Town Hall on Monday night. Ostensibly he was there to answer questions from voters, but after some of his usual rambling, incoherent answers he abruptly stopped taking questions and just made everyone listen to his personal music playlist while swaying to the music and occasionally speaking or singing along for an excruciating 40 minutes.

It was a display that raised serious concerns about his age and mental fitness just weeks before the election, but there is one bright side for Trump. For once, Stephen Colbert actually supported some of what the ex-president said.

Talking at length about the spectacle, Colbert noted that “Trump closed out the event with some handshaking to another beloved song, ‘Memory,’ which of course is from his favorite musical, ‘They’re Eating The Cats.”

That joke is of course a reference to the racist lies about Haitian immigrants that Trump and his running mate JD Vance keep telling.

“Ultimately, it might have been better for him to just play music,” Colbert continued. “Because he didn’t do so good with the talking. At one point Trump reminded his supporters to go vote. Except he said it like this,” at which point Colbert ran a clip of Trump saying the following:

“If everything works out, if everybody gets out and votes on January 5.”

“You know what? I’ll tell you what. I’ll tell you what. It’s rare that I agree with Donald Trump, but I’m a big enough man to admit when I do, I’m with him on this one. So to all of his supporters, please do not forget to vote on January 5.”

There’s more of course, and you can watch the full monologue below:

