51 Stephen King Movies and Shows You Can Stream This Halloween

‘Tis the season for binge-watching Stephen King adaptations.
The King of Horror has as many horror adaptations floating around out there as he does books with his name on them. Watching a horror flick based on King’s work is a yearlong delight but getting through a bunch of them during the Halloween season just hits different.
With all the streaming services available today of course there isn’t a one stop shop for all of these adaptations, but we’ve rounded up a checklist of which films are available at the major streamers. Go hunting for the perfect King horror film for your mood or just start working your way through them all.
From “Misery” and “Salem’s Lot” to shows like “The Outsider” and “Under the Dome,” here are over 50 Stephen King horror adaptations and where to stream them.
Netflix
Film:
- 1922
- Gerald’s Game
- In the Tall Grass
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- Stand By Me
Max
Film:
- ‘Salem’s Lot (1979)
- ‘Salem’s Lot (2024)
- A Return to ‘Salem’s Lot
- The Shining
- Doctor Sleep
- Stephen King’s It (1990)
- It: Chapter One
- It: Chapter Two
- Firestarter
- Misery
TV:
- The Outsider
Prime Video
Film:
- The Mist
- The Dark Half
- Pet Semetary: Bloodlines
- Creepshow 2
- Big Driver
- Maximum Overdrive
- Riding the Bullet
- Pennywise: The Story of It
- Stephen King: A Necessary Evil
TV:
- Haven
Hulu
Film:
- The Boogeyman
- Storm of the Century
- Rose Red
TV:
- Castle Rock
Paramount+
Film:
- Pet Semetary (2019)
- Pet Semetary: Bloodlines
- The Running Man
- Thinner
- Silver Bullet
- Graveyard Shift
TV:
- The Stand (2020)
- Under the Dome
Apple TV+
TV:
- Lisey’s Story
Peacock
Film:
- 1408
- A Good Marriage
TV:
- Mr. Mercedes
Tubi
Film:
- Carrie (2002)
- The Rage: Carrie 2
- Children of the Corn (1984)
- The Mist
- Christine
- The Mangler Reborn
- The Dark Half
- Creepshow 2
- A Good Marriage
- Sometimes They Come Back
- You Can’t Kill Stephen King
- Pennywise: The Story of It
MGM+
Film:
- Pet Semetary: Bloodlines
TV:
- Chapelwaite
- The Outer Limits
