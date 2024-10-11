51 Stephen King Movies and Shows You Can Stream This Halloween

When it comes to the King of Horror there’s a lot of options

‘Tis the season for binge-watching Stephen King adaptations.

The King of Horror has as many horror adaptations floating around out there as he does books with his name on them. Watching a horror flick based on King’s work is a yearlong delight but getting through a bunch of them during the Halloween season just hits different.

With all the streaming services available today of course there isn’t a one stop shop for all of these adaptations, but we’ve rounded up a checklist of which films are available at the major streamers. Go hunting for the perfect King horror film for your mood or just start working your way through them all.

From “Misery” and “Salem’s Lot” to shows like “The Outsider” and “Under the Dome,” here are over 50 Stephen King horror adaptations and where to stream them.

Netflix

Film:

  • 1922
  • Gerald’s Game
  • In the Tall Grass
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
  • Stand By Me
“Salem’s Lot” (Max)

Max

Film:

  • ‘Salem’s Lot (1979)
  • ‘Salem’s Lot (2024)
  • A Return to ‘Salem’s Lot
  • The Shining
  • Doctor Sleep
  • Stephen King’s It (1990)
  • It: Chapter One
  • It: Chapter Two
  • Firestarter
  • Misery

TV:

  • The Outsider

Prime Video

Film:

  • The Mist
  • The Dark Half
  • Pet Semetary: Bloodlines
  • Creepshow 2
  • Big Driver
  • Maximum Overdrive
  • Riding the Bullet
  • Pennywise: The Story of It
  • Stephen King: A Necessary Evil

TV:

  • Haven

Hulu

Film:

  • The Boogeyman
  • Storm of the Century
  • Rose Red

TV:

  • Castle Rock
Paramount+

Film:

  • Pet Semetary (2019)
  • Pet Semetary: Bloodlines
  • The Running Man
  • Thinner
  • Silver Bullet
  • Graveyard Shift

TV:

  • The Stand (2020)
  • Under the Dome

Apple TV+

TV:

  • Lisey’s Story

Peacock

Film:

  • 1408
  • A Good Marriage

TV:

  • Mr. Mercedes

Tubi

Film:

  • Carrie (2002)
  • The Rage: Carrie 2
  • Children of the Corn (1984)
  • The Mist
  • Christine
  • The Mangler Reborn
  • The Dark Half
  • Creepshow 2
  • A Good Marriage
  • Sometimes They Come Back
  • You Can’t Kill Stephen King
  • Pennywise: The Story of It

MGM+

Film:

  • Pet Semetary: Bloodlines

TV:

  • Chapelwaite
  • The Outer Limits
