51 Stephen King Movies and Shows You Can Stream This Halloween

‘Tis the season for binge-watching Stephen King adaptations.

The King of Horror has as many horror adaptations floating around out there as he does books with his name on them. Watching a horror flick based on King’s work is a yearlong delight but getting through a bunch of them during the Halloween season just hits different.

With all the streaming services available today of course there isn’t a one stop shop for all of these adaptations, but we’ve rounded up a checklist of which films are available at the major streamers. Go hunting for the perfect King horror film for your mood or just start working your way through them all.

From “Misery” and “Salem’s Lot” to shows like “The Outsider” and “Under the Dome,” here are over 50 Stephen King horror adaptations and where to stream them.

Netflix

Film:

1922

Gerald’s Game

In the Tall Grass

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Stand By Me

“Salem’s Lot” (Max)

Max

Film:

‘Salem’s Lot (1979)

‘Salem’s Lot (2024)

A Return to ‘Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Doctor Sleep

Stephen King’s It (1990)

It: Chapter One

It: Chapter Two

Firestarter

Misery

TV:

The Outsider

Prime Video

Film:

The Mist

The Dark Half

Pet Semetary: Bloodlines

Creepshow 2

Big Driver

Maximum Overdrive

Riding the Bullet

Pennywise: The Story of It

Stephen King: A Necessary Evil

TV:

Haven

Hulu

Film:

The Boogeyman

Storm of the Century

Rose Red

TV:

Castle Rock

Paramount+

Film:

Pet Semetary (2019)

Pet Semetary: Bloodlines

The Running Man

Thinner

Silver Bullet

Graveyard Shift

TV:

The Stand (2020)

Under the Dome

Apple TV+

TV:

Lisey’s Story

Peacock

Film:

1408

A Good Marriage

TV:

Mr. Mercedes

Tubi

Film:

Carrie (2002)

The Rage: Carrie 2

Children of the Corn (1984)

The Mist

Christine

The Mangler Reborn

The Dark Half

Creepshow 2

A Good Marriage

Sometimes They Come Back

You Can’t Kill Stephen King

Pennywise: The Story of It

MGM+

Film:

Pet Semetary: Bloodlines

TV: