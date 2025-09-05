Stephen King called out the lack of blood in violent, destruction-heavy superhero movies as “wrong” and nearly “pornographic.”

“If you look at these superhero movies, you’ll see … some supervillain who’s destroying whole city blocks but you never see any blood,” King told The Times U.K. in an interview published last week, at the time discussing the gore he wants audiences to see in his upcoming film “The Long Walk,” which was adapted from his novel of the same name. “And man, that’s wrong.”

“It’s almost, like, pornographic,” King went on.

The one thing King said he wanted to ensure was included in the film was teenagers seen being shot. As he likens the characters in the film to the types of boys “who wore the same neck dirt for months” that he grew up around.

“The same sort of kids that are pulled into the war machine,” King explained. “I said [to the film executives], ‘If you’re not going to show it, don’t bother.’ And so, they made a pretty brutal movie.”

“The Long Walk,” which follows 50 teen boys as they take part in a deadly, televised walking challenge,” his theaters on Sept. 12.