Following the death of legendary Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim Friday at 91, his admirers and friends in Hollywood and the world of theater paid tribute to the man who helped define the Musical for generations and changed theater forever in the process.
Sondheim, a genius whose theatrical credits read like compilation of the 20th century’s greatest musicals — including “West Side Story,” “Assassins,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Sweeney Todd: he Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and “Into the Woods — was remembered as “the greatest,” “a revolutionary voice,” and “the best that ever was” as the news of his death sunk in.
