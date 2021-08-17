Sterling K Brown and Randall Park Set for Action Comedy at Amazon

Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park are set to star in an action comedy for Amazon Studios that’s described as in the vein of buddy cop movies like “48 Hrs,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Alex Tse, the co-creator of the Hulu series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” is writing the script about two childhood friends who now find themselves on opposite sides of the law. They’re both framed and on the run, and must now survive long enough to clear their names and stop an international criminal enterprise.

The film is still untitled. Both Park and Brown will produce the film through their respective banners, Imminent Collison and Indian Meadows. Producing alongside Park are Hieu Ho and Michael Golamco. Danielle Reardon will executive produce.

Park is currently at work on his directorial debut “Shortcomings” for Roadside Attractions that’s based on a graphic novel, and he was most recently seen in Marvel’s Disney+ series “WandaVision.” Brown stars on “This Is Us,” and he recently signed on to star in “Coyote Blue,” another action thriller from “John Wick” writer Derek Kolstad.

THR first reported the news.