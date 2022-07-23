Just one day after Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress, the longtime Donald Trump ally welcomed Alex Jones to his “War Room” podcast — where he called the notorious conspiracy theorist “a man of action” and a great political “thinker.”

The pair piled on the (mostly incomprehensible) praise for each other pretty high, to put it mildly.

“As much and as important as that leadership is, the true thing that you’ve done, which is stunning, if you look at the evidence of doubt of the facts, you are one of the great thinkers of this,” Bannon told Jones. “That is very rare. You’ve got to go back almost to the revolutionary generation and see that.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was quick to point out that Jones was sued for defamation by the families of victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting after calling the tragedy a “giant hoax.”

“The person Bannon is praising, Alex Jones, spread the malicious lie that the Sandy Hook killings were a hoax,” Tapper wrote. “Families of the 26 victims, whom have since been subjected to harassment by Jones’ followers, are currently suing him for defamation. This is all part of MAGA world.”

Jones lost all five defamation cases brought against him. A trial begins Monday in Texas to determine the damages for one of the lawsuits. During his podcast appearance, Jones also addressed the ongoing litigation.

“This is the end of America,” he said. “So if they can destroy Steve Bannon and Alex Jones, they can destroy you.”

Jones appeared on the podcast to promote his new documentary, “Alex’s War.” The film dubs itself an investigation that gives “unprecedented access to examine the rollercoaster career of America’s most infamous, charismatic and divisive public figure.”