Steve Buscemi was punched in the face by a stranger in Manhattan on Wednesday, causing bruising and swelling to the “Reservoir Dogs” actor’s left eye, according to police.

The assault occurred just before noon Wednesday. Authorities said they have not identified a perpetrator, but the investigation continues.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist said in a statement. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

Buscemi, a Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner, is known for his roles in “The Sopranos,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “The Big Lebowski.”

The random assault comes as a string of bizarre incidents in New York have been reported, including some celebrities, who have been attacked while walking on the streets of the city. In March, Buscemi’s former “Boardwalk Empire” castmate Michael Stuhlbarg was also attacked while on a walk through Central Park.

Police alleged that Xavier Israel, 27, threw a rock which hit Stuhlbarg in the back of the head. Stuhlbarg reportedly chased him out of the park. Israel was arrested and charged with assault.

Additionally, multiple women have shared stories on TikTok in recent months of random assaults that took place on the streets of New York.