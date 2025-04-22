Steve Carell and His Billionaire Friends Enjoy a Luxe Escape as Global Violence Unfolds in ‘Mountainhead’ Teaser

The world might be burning in “Mountainhead,” but rest assured tech billionaires, played by Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef, are not sitting idling by — they are enjoying a luxe mountain escape.

In the trailer for Jesse Armstrong’s new HBO film, four presidents of tech, Randall (Carell), Souper (Schwartzman), Venis (Smith) and Jeff (Youssef) reunite for a vacation amid a rolling international crisis.

“You guys getting this? Panic buying and violence?” Youssef’s Jeff said in the teaser, while Carell’s Randall admits, “this is a serious moment.”

“I think that’s why I’m so excited about these atrocities — I’m thinking about all of the people who are not killing each other,” Randall said.

While the crew is aware “nations are teetering, both politically and economically,” the stakes are upped when the group gets a request to speak with the president of the United States.

“What could he possibly have to say?” Venis asks, before Jeff throws the blame onto Venis — after previously calling Venis’ platform “racist and s—-y” — saying “That your platform has inflamed a volatile situation, circulating unfalsifiable deep fakes, massive fraud, market instability.”

Despite the global instability, Schwartzman’s Souper seems to remain unbothered, clarifying if the group would still like to play poker, “because I have a six-man line-caught turbot.”

“Mountainhead” premieres Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

In addition to Carell, Schwartzman, Smith and Youssef, “Mountainhead” features Hadley Robinson as Hester, Andy Daly as Casper, Ali Kinkade as Berry, Daniel Oreskes as Dr. Phipps, David Thompson as Leo, Amie MacKenzie as Janine and Ava Kostia as Paula.

Armstrong writes and directs “Mountainhead,” and executive produces the movie alongside Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod and Jill Footlick.