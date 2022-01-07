Steve McQueen WWII Doc ‘Occupied City’ Picked Up By A24 and New Regency

A24 and New Regency have come aboard to distribute and co-finance a new documentary film by “12 Years a Slave” filmmaker Steve McQueen called “Occupied City,” an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The film is a World War II documentary about how Amsterdam was occupied by Nazi forces between 1940-1945. “Occupied City” is also based on an illustrated history book called “Atlas of an Occupied City” by McQueen’s wife Bianca Stigter.

“Occupied City” is in production now and has a budget of $5 million, a large amount for a documentary, but the film has also been in the works since 2019 when it received funding from the Netherlands Film Fund.

A24 will release the film domestically, while New Regency will handle international distribution, and both companies will co-finance. No release date has been set.

Despite the Netherlands being a neutral country during WWII, the Nazis invaded the country in 1940. While under Nazi occupation, many Jewish Dutch residents were deported to concentration camps, and as many as 70% of the country’s Jewish population were deported, a far higher rate than countries such as Belgium or France. Amsterdam was also bombed during the war, and residents in and around the city even led a protest of the Nazi forces.

McQueen is also at work on his next feature film “Blitz,” which New Regency will also distribute. He most recently directed the “Small Axe” anthology of films, which won five BAFTA awards.

