Apple Original Films has landed the rights to the next film from “12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen, a film called “Blitz” that he will write, direct and produce.

Apple picked up the film in a competitive situation, and it will begin filming later this year.

The film is a collection of stories about Londoners during World War II and the Blitz period of bombings on the city from the Germans.

McQueen’s “Blitz” was developed and packaged as part of his first-look deal with New Regency, with whom he made “Widows” and his Best Picture winner, “12 Years a Slave.”

McQueen’s Lammas Park is producing the film alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency.

McQueen last directed the “Small Axe” anthology for Amazon, a collection of five films that each explored the experiences of London’s West Indian community, with a mix of true and fictional stories that spread out between 1969 and 1982. The series of films was nominated for six BAFTA TV Awards and won one for supporting actor Malachi Kirby. And McQueen also stayed close to the WWII era with a documentary that he directed called “Occupied City” about how Amsterdam was occupied by Nazi forces between 1940-1945. That film will be released by A24 and New Regency.

“Blitz” gives Apple yet another buzzy, prestige director to bring into its fold after winning the Best Picture Oscar with “CODA” and this month releasing “Cha Cha Real Smooth” from director Cooper Raiff, which won the Audience Award at this year’s Sundance.

McQueen is represented by CAA, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates in the UK, and Carlos K. Goodman at at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher LLP.

Deadline first reported the news.