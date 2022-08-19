Neve Campbell’s latest project is adding to its cast. On the heels of Thursday’s announcement that the “Scream” star will lead an upcoming ABC drama series titled “Avalon,” it was announced Friday that Steven Pasquale will star opposite her.

“Avalon” was ordered straight-to-series in February and hails from co-creators David E. Kelley and Michael Connelly. The mystery series is based on a short story by Connelly, whose novels inspired “The Lincoln Lawyer” and who, in addition to co-creating the series, here serves as executive producer.

Campbell stars as Det. Nic Searcy, while Pasquale will play a character named Det. William Claypool, The show takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, a place that serves more than 1 million tourists each year. “L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole ‘Nic’ Searcy heads up a small office” on the island, according to ABC’s official synopsis. She is “pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.” Claypool is “intelligent, head strong and good-humored” and “is called to Catalina to investigate a terrifying discovery on the island,” per ABC.

The show will be a part of ABC’s 2022-2023 programming slate. Kelley will write the pilot.

Showrunner Dana Calvo and Ross Fineman (Fineman Entertainment) are executive producers alongside Barry Jossen & Tana Jamieson (A+E Studios) and Matthew Tinker (DEK Productions). “Avalon” is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.

Pasquale’s recent credits cover film, television and theatre, notably “Rescue Me,” “The Good Wife,” “American Crime Story,” and Netflix’s film adaptation of “American Son,” a play in which he starred opposite Kerry Washington on Broadway.

Drew Taylor contributed to this report.