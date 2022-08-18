Neve Campbell is returning to television.

The star, who rose to prominence on “Party of Five” and had a main role on “House of Cards” in its later seasons, is reuniting with her collaborators on Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer,” creators/executive producers Michael Connelly and David E. Kelley, for a new ABC series called “Avalon.”

“Avalon” is based on a short story by Connelly, whose novels inspired “The Lincoln Lawyer” and who once again executive produces and serves as the co-creator. The show takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, a place that serves more than 1 million tourists each year. “LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy heads up a small office” on the island, according to ABC’s official synopsis. She is “pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.” The show will be a part of ABC’s 2022-2023 programming slate. Kelley will write the pilot.

ABC describes Campbell’s character as “the lone detective assigned to the LA County Sheriff’s substation on Catalina Island. Somewhat inscrutable, Nic isn’t easily intimidated and holds firm to her morals. Ironically, her strong moral compass is what got her banished to Catalina’s biggest city, Avalon. It’s a gig no career-driven LA cop wants, but Nic soon discovers her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could have imagined.”

Showrunner Dana Calvo and Ross Fineman (Fineman Entertainment) are executive producers alongside Barry Jossen & Tana Jamieson (A+E Studios) and Matthew Tinker (DEK Productions). “Avalon” is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.

It should also be noted that Campbell will be back for Season 2 of “The Lincoln Lawyer” on Netflix in a recurring role.