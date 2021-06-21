steven spielberg

Getty Images

From ‘Vocal Holdout’ to Partner: Inside Steven Spielberg’s Shocking New Netflix Deal

by and | June 21, 2021 @ 3:41 PM

“In one fell swoop, Netflix gets an A+ filmmaker name AND silences a critic. Smart,” one top producer tells TheWrap

Netflix scored a major coup on Monday by signing a multipicture deal with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners — just two years after the Oscar-winning director criticized streamers for ruining the “motion picture theatrical experience” with their eagerness to bypass theaters and release movies exclusively for at-home audiences.

“Steven was a vocal holdout opposing Netflix,” one top producer told TheWrap, offering praise for Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. “You can bet Ted showered him with beaucoup money and controls. I scarcely think he’ll be answering to (Netflix head of original films) Scott Stuber. In one fell swoop, Netflix gets an A+ filmmaker name and silences a critic. Smart.”

Become a member to read more.
Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘Master of None’ Cinematographer Thimios Bakatakis Explains Why Season 3 Looks So Different
Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and Netflix Set Multi-Film Deal
Jon Rahm US Open

Ratings: NBC Dominates Father’s Day With Jon Rahm’s Wild US Open Win
LUCA Enrico Casarosa

Why Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Skipping Theaters Is a Double Blow to the Box Office
Bridgerton

‘Bridgerton’ Stars Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan on Daphne and Penelope’s Evolutions in Season 2

Ralph Macchio on the Secret to Making Badass ’80s Fight Scenes in 2021

From ‘Ratched’ to ‘Halston’: One Editor’s Literal Double Take
New York Times

New York Times Stock Is Down 16% Year to Date, What’s That About?
The Equalizer

‘The Equalizer’ Still the No. 1 New Show of 2021, but What’s No. 2?

Netflix Orders Comedy Inspired by LA Lakers Front Office
Sam Rechner Steven Spielberg

Sam Rechner Joins Steven Spielberg Film Based on Filmmaker’s Youth