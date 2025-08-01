Stevie Nicks Postpones Tour Dates Following Shoulder Fracture

Stevie Nicks was forced to reschedule upcoming tour dates after fracturing her shoulder.

The singer announced Friday on Instagram that a recent injury led to a fractured shoulder. She shared that in order to give her time to recover, August and September tour dates are being rescheduled. The dates in October, however, are unaffected.

“Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled,” the statement read. “Please note that October dates will be unaffected.”

The statement continued: “All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date. The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, October 1st in Portland, Oregon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience.”

The August and September dates will now shift to dates in November and December. The following are the affected concerts:

October 28: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

November 12: Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

November 15: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 19: Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

November 24: Boston, MA TD Garden

November 30: Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

December 3: Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

December 7: Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

December 10: Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

The tour dates beginning Oct. 1 will go on as planned. The unaffected shows are below: