‘Stick’ Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Before “Ted Lasso” makes its long-awaited return, its streaming platform is rolling out a new show that feels designed and primed to fill the space that fan-favorite comedy left in its wake. The new series, “Stick,” is another light-hearted, deeply felt dramedy about found family and finding redemption and connection in the world of professional sports. Rather than taking viewers back into the world of U.K. soccer (or football, if you prefer), though, “Stick” will focus on the manicured, country club-dominated realm of professional golf.

Here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of “Stick.”

When does “Stick” premiere?

“Stick” premieres Wednesday, June 4.

How can I watch “Stick”?

“Stick” streams exclusively on Apple TV+.

When are new episodes released?

New episodes of “Stick” debut weekly on Wednesdays.

When do new “Stick” episodes come out?

“Stick” premieres with a multi-episode drop on June 4. From that point on, the series’ episodes are set to be released one by one on a weekly basis. You can find the series’ full release schedule below:

Episode 1, “Pilot” — June 4

Episode 2, “Grossweiner’s Law” — June 4

Episode 3, “Daddy Issues” — June 4

Episode 4, “Zero Sum Game” — June 11

Episode 5, “The Birdie Machine” — June 18

Episode 6, “RV Shangri-La” — June 25

Episode 7, “Dreams Never Remembered” — July 2

Episode 8, “Clark the Mark” — July 9

Episode 9, “Showtime” — July 16

Episode 10, “Déjà Vu All Over Again” — July 23

What is “Stick” about?

“Stick” follows Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson), a former professional golfer who is pulled out of his post-divorce, mid-life spiral when he discovers Santi (Peter Dager)), a troubled 17-year-old golf prodigy. Sensing an actual chance at both redemption and a new life, Pryce decides to take Santi under his wing and bankroll the young man’s fledgling golf career. Together, the two set off on an adventure that challenges their relationship, reveals each other’s flaws and offers them both the chance to heal some past wounds.

Who is in the “Stick” cast?

Owen Wilson (“Wedding Crashers”) leads “Stick.” Marc Maron (“GLOW”), Peter Dager (“Insidious: The Red Door”), Lilli Kay (“Your Honor”), Mariana Treviño (“A Man Called Otto”), Judy Greer (“13 Going on 30”) and Timothy Olyphant (“Justified”) round out its supporting cast.

Watch the trailer: