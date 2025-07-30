Briarcliff Entertainment Acquires Animated Film ‘Stitch Head’ for Domestic Distribution | Exclusive

“Stitch Head,” an animated feature that debuted at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, has been acquired for United States distribution by Briarcliff Entertainment. It will have a theatrical release on Oct. 29, “just in time for Halloween,” as the official release notes.

The movie is based on the first story in the children’s book series by Guy Bass and was adapted and directed by Steve Hudson. It follows a small creature living in an abandoned castle who, once awakened by a Mad Professor, is “tasked with protecting the professor’s other wildly inventive creations from the suspicious townspeople of Grubbers Nubbin.”

Asa Butterfield, Joel Fry, Alison Steadman, Rob Brydon, Fern Brady, Tia Bannon and Jamali Maddix lend their voices.

“’Stitch Head’ is ‘Frankenstein’ meets ‘Monsters, Inc.’ – an inspired blend of spooky, funny and heartwarming storytelling with visually stunning animation by Assemblage Entertainment that will captivate audiences of all ages,” Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Briarcliff Entertainment, said in a Wednesday statement. “We’re thrilled to bring families together for a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Guy Collins, chairman of GFM Animation, added, “‘Stitch Head’ is a delightful and funny family film and a terrific credit to the work of Steve, Sonja, Mark, and the whole team. Bringing on board a brilliant U.S. distributor such as Tom, is one of the final pieces of the puzzle and we are confident that we are on track to deliver a global hit.”

The movie is being repped worldwide by GFM Animation. It was produced by Sonja Ewers and Mark Mertens, with executive producers Adam Nagle, Mark Rau, Guy Collins, Tom Ortenberg, Ronnie Exley, Jeremy Ross and Oli Strong. Briarcliff will release “Stitch Head” in association with Rabbits Black.

“Stitch Head” heads to theaters on Oct. 29.