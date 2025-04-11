Seth Meyers Drags Trump for Boasting About Stock Market Surge: ‘You Set a House on Fire’ Then Called the Fire Department! | Video

The stock market saw an immediate surge in the hours following Donald Trump’s announcement of a partial pause on the massive tariffs he imposed — though, overall, the market has remained in chaos — prompting the president to brag about the momentary turnaround.

And that prompted Seth Meyers to scoff on Thursday night, dragging the president for boasting about fixing a problem he created.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers admitted he felt like he was “losing my mind” watching Trump allies claim the stock market chaos was all part of a grand plan by the president, while Trump himself touted a record one-day surge to the press.

“Because you tanked it!” Meyers bellowed. “You set a house on fire. Then you called the fire department, and now you want credit for saving the house from the fire you started. ‘The house is still there, you’re welcome. Yes, a lot of it is very black and everything’s wet, but once again, I have to stress, you are welcome.’”

“You don’t get credit for stopping an emergency you started,” Meyers continued. “And even then, you didn’t even really succeed at cleaning up your own mess, because the 10% across-the-board tariffs are still in place, and markets are down again today.”

Nonetheless, Trump supporters across the media and beyond, like billionaire Bill Ackman, have claimed that the whole situation was “textbook ‘Art of the Deal.’”

“What was the deal? He didn’t announce a deal. There is no deal,” Meyers said. “What deal are you talking about? What deal?! What did we win? What was the deal? I’m losing my mind, so let me paraphrase the Nobel Prize-winning economist Jerry Seinfeld, ‘What’s the deal?!’”

Meyers was also quick to point out that Ackman was criticizing Trump’s economic moves earlier this week, while other allies were advising voters to just accept the chaos for a little bit: “How can you say this was the plan all along? Just a few days ago, when markets were tanking, you were all talking about enduring financial pain for a greater good, to bring jobs back to America.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.