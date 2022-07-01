According to Nielsen data, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” became the most-viewed program in one week from May 30 to June 5 in the newly released Top 10 Streaming charts. The science-fiction drama series collected a record-breaking 7.2 billion viewing minutes in Season 4 Volume I’s first full week of streaming availability.

Over Memorial Day weekend, “Stranger Things” also landed in the No. 1 slot for viewing since Part 1 of Season 4 premiered May 29. With two more episodes launching this weekend, the penultimate season of one of Netflix’s tent poles will draw to a close.

When looking at “minutes available,” “Stranger Things” also holds an advantage with 32 episodes vs. 2 for “Obi-Wan” as well as longer durations within those 32 episodes. For a more direct comparison, Nielsen looked at each premiere episode (“Stranger Things” Season 4, Episode 1 vs. “Obi-Wan” Season 1, Episode 1) and tallied the total viewers within the average minute of each episode.

Two of Netflix’s other big projects “Tiger King” and “Ozark” are the only other titles to have gained 5 billion minutes viewed in one week, and this happened for each series in March o2020.

During the streamer’s May 30-June 5 week, Season 4 of the hit sci-fi series became the most-watched season of an English-language show in a single week on Netflix (with 335.01 million hours viewed in the last seven days), hit the No. 1 spot on the Top 10 list in 91 countries (a first for an English-language series) and became the first TV show to jump into the Top 3 Most Popular List in less than two weeks since its premiere — behind “Bridgerton’s” two seasons — with 621.8 million hours viewed.

Following the announcement that it had become Netflix’s most-watched English-language TV season ever, the sci-fi series’ fourth installment continued its dominance on the charts with 102.26 million hours viewed between June 13-19, appearing in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Season 4 was the most viewed title this week, having now amassed 883.30 million hours viewed in total since its premiere May 27 and maintaining its top spot on the Most Popular list.

Previous seasons of “Stranger Things” also held spots on the Top 10 this week, with Season 3, 2 and 1 occupying Nos. 4, 5 and 6. “First Kill” — the YA vampire romance series that launched June 10 — held the third spot, with 48.77 million hours viewed, after “Peaky Blinders” Season 6, which logged 61.36 million hours.

Volume II of “Stranger Things” Season 4 is now streaming.