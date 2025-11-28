‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Why the Return of This Character Is a Massive Game Changer

Spoilers ahead for “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1

“Stranger Things” has always had more than enough characters. But there’s one person in Season 5 whose return could very well alter the entire course of this show. Say welcome back to 008.

If you’re having a hard time remembering who 008 is, don’t beat yourself up. Ironically, it’s been eight years since she was introduced. Here’s everything you need to remember about this Season 2 character and why she may prove to be invaluable in the fight against Vecna and the Upside Down.

Who is 008?

Kali Prasad (Linnea Berthelsen), aka Eight, was first introduced in Season 2 when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) found her in Chicago. Another test subject from Hawkins Lab, Kali was abducted as a child by Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) and grew up alongside Eleven. Kali, Eleven and Henry Creel, aka Vecna, aka One (Jamie Campbell Bower), are the only three remaining subjects from Hawkins Lab.

After her birth mother tried and failed to rescue her, Kali made her own escape around 1975. She spent the intervening years on the run, starting her own five-person gang dedicated to seeking revenge. After Eleven found her, Kali became like a older sister, encouraging Eleven to test her powers, stop hiding and embrace her individuality. After a run-in with the police, Kali tried to convince Eleven to join her gang, but Eleven refused, choosing instead to return to her friends.

Since Season 2’s divisive “The Lost Sister,” “Stranger Things” has been repeatedly criticized for seemingly forgetting about Kali. But in Season 5’s “Sorcerer” it became clear that Kali wasn’t avoiding the horrors of Vecna and the Upside Down; she was a prisoner. Hopper (David Harbour) led Eleven to a military chamber that contained a bound Kali. Both sisters teared up as they were reunited after so many years.

What powers does 008 have?

It’s unclear how Kali gained her powers, but her psychic ability is different than Eleven’s. Whereas Eleven’s powers are more aggressive and physical, Kali’s telekinetic powers let her change other people’s perceptions.

Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in “Stranger Things” Season 2 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

How could Eleven finding her sister change the finale?

Between Eleven finding Kali and Season 5’s big revelation about Will (Noah Schnapp), things may be looking up for Team Eleven. Vecna’s powers can largely be sorted into three different categories: offensive attacks, illusions and control of the Upside Down hive mind.

Eleven has all but mastered using her powers to fight, manipulating energy to snap necks and toss people aside. Based on what we’ve seen of Kali, she’s also a well-trained illusionist. It’s unclear if she can trap people inside of memory palaces like Vecna did to Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher), but she’s at least powerful enough to get the military’s attention.

And that leaves Will. In the final moments of Volume 1, Will tapped into the hive mind and stopped three Demogorgons from attacking his friends. That’s going to prove to be a major game changer, especially since Vecna doesn’t seem to realize the power he gave his first child victim. If Eleven and Kali can quickly train him, this trio may actually stand a chance against the biggest bad in “Stranger Things.”