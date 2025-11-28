‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Your Guide to Caroline Elle Abrams as Tina

It wouldn’t be a new season of “Stranger Things” if there wasn’t at least one unexpected breakout star. And Season 5 is no exception.

Though Tina only appears in one scene, it’s a major one and one of the funniest moments in this first batch of episodes. Wondering who plays Tina Turnbow? Here’s everything you need to know about Caroline Elle Abrams, as well as what to know about Derek Turnbow’s actor Jake Connelly.

Who plays Tina in Season 5?

That would be Caroline Elle Abrams. Spoilers ahead for “Stranger Things” Season 5, Episode 3.

Tina Turnbow is introduced in the third episode of this season, “The Turnbow Trap,” as the former best friend-turned-enemy of Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson). After Will (Noah Schnapp) realizes that Tina’s little brother is going to be Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) next victim, Team Eleven devises a plan to try and save him. But in order for their trap to work, Erica must make up with Tina.

Erica initially refuses, until our petty queen is assured that Tina will never talk to her again. She arrives at the Turnbow house with a drug-laced pie and the performance of the century, telling Tina she just wants to be friends again.

The plan was supposed to be simple: The Turnbows eat the pie, pass out and half of Team Eleven transports them to safety while the other half turns their home into a “Home Alone” trap for a Demogorgon. Instead, Tina refuses to have her slice because it has too many calories. After the rest of her family passes out, Erica resorts to more diabolical measures — pulling out a syringe and telling her former bestie, “I told you to eat your pie.”

What else has Caroline Elle Abrams been in?

“Stranger Things” is the biggest role to date for this breakout. Previously, Abrams starred as herself in one episode of the series “Me” and voiced Kylie in “R.A.D.A.R.: The Adventures of the Bionic Dog.” She’s been acting in theater and commercials since she was five.

Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow in “Stranger Things” Season 5 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Who plays Derek Turnbow?

Abrams isn’t the only notable new edition this season. Playing her brother Derek is Jake Connelly, marking his first major role. Spoilers ahead for “Stranger Things” Season 5, Episodes 3 and 4.

Typically, the kids of “Stranger Things” are spunky and smart but with hearts of gold. Not Derek. Nicknamed “Dips–t Derek” by Erica, Derek is rude, spoiled and generally unpleasant. But after witnessing Joyce (Winona Ryder) try to defend him from a Demogorgon, he changes his tune. Seeing Derek change from an annoying little brother into an awkward but sincere revolutionary leader for the rest of the cursed kids is one of the highlights of this new season.