‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Wicked’ Hold Off ‘Avatar’ and ‘Zootopia’ as Top Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Stranger Things” and “Wicked: For Good “continue to dominate consumer interest following their recent releases. With the NFL regular season winding down, anticipation for the postseason and Super Bowl is also climbing. Among upcoming films, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” stands out as the most-mentioned title, followed by strong showings from the recently released sequels “Zootopia 2” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.”

On the TV side, “Landman” (Paramount+) and “It: Welcome to Derry” (HBO Max) remain in the Top 10 as they continue their current seasons. Amazon Prime Video’s “Fallout” is also picking up momentum ahead of its Season 2 premiere on December 17.

Rounding out the chart is “Fortnite,” which sees renewed buzz following a recent update and rapid patch known as a hotfix that has re-energized the gaming community.