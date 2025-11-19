‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Zootopia 2’ Rise in Audience Excitement | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Just weeks ahead of its final season premiere, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” earns the top spot for Nov. 8–14, 2025. “Wicked: For Good” follows closely, holding strong momentum heading into its theatrical debut this weekend. NFL Football maintains high engagement as the regular season moves into its back half, while the animated sequel “Zootopia 2” climbs with increased chatter ahead of its Nov. 26 release. Rounding out the Top 5 is Paramount’s “The Running Man,” which had solid interest leading to its release last Friday, despite its disappointing opening. “Predator: Badlands,” which debuted Nov. 7, is the only other theatrical title to break into the Top 10.

Two streaming series make the list: HBO Max’s “It: Welcome to Derry,” now at the midpoint of its first season, and Paramount’s “Landman,” which returned last Sunday for its second season. With the holiday season approaching, major video-game releases are also generating attention — “Grand Theft Auto VI” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops 7” both rank highly among audience choice, even with “GTA VI” being delayed until next year.