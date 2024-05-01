As the streaming boom got off the ground, an exciting possibility began to emerge. Filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro were finally getting to make passion projects that traditional studios found too risky to greenlight, resulting in acclaimed efforts like “The Irishman,” “Roma” and “Pinocchio.”

But as the streaming boom gives way to a new era of contraction and streamers like Max and Disney+ are removing original content from their platforms altogether, these passion projects are in danger of not existing anywhere.

Previous efforts found their way to Blu-ray and DVD, ensuring something like “The Irishman” could be owned and treasured forever.