‘Street Fighter’ Sets Spring 2026 Theatrical Release at Sony

Sony Pictures has set the release for Legendary Pictures and Capcom’s upcoming adaptation of the “Street Fighter” video game series for March 20, 2026.

The film will be the second based on the hit fighting game franchise, following the cult 1994 film directed by Steven E. de Souza and released by Universal and Columbia/TriStar. Legendary first announced it acquired the film rights to the franchise from Capcom in March 2023.

“Street Fighter” debuted in arcades in 1987 and became one of the most popular fighting games ever made, with its 1991 sequel “Street Fighter II” becoming the gold standard of the genre with a two-player mode and a set of eight characters with their own fighting styles and combo sets. That sequel also spawned its own highly popular alternate versions, including “Street Fighter II Turbo” and “Super Street Fighter II.”

The success of the second in the series triggered a boom in fighting games during the early 1990s, influencing other series like “Mortal Kombat” and “Tekken” while spawning a hit crossover spin-off series with “Marvel vs. Capcom.” The success also led to the aforementioned 1994 live-action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, a Japanese-produced animated film and an American cartoon series.