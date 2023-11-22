Hollywood Strikes Prompt 22% Decline in Combined Ad Spend for Films, TV Shows and Streaming Services

TV and streaming suffered steeper drops than films, and more brands are shifting to YouTube and social media, says ad intelligence firm MediaRadar

TheWrap/Chris Smith/Getty Images

The Hollywood strikes caused advertising on films, TV shows and streaming services to plunge 22% year over year to $2.9 billion between May and October, as studios were forced to reshuffle their content slates and spread out their backlog of programming, new data from MediaRadar reveals.

But the impact on television and streaming services was more severe than for films, which the ad intelligence firm attributed to more available inventory to advertise due to an influx of movies produced immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even if people were willing to go back to theaters a year ago, there weren’t that many films coming out because they had been shut down for a couple of years in 2020 and 2021,” MediaRadar CEO Todd Krizelman told TheWrap.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

