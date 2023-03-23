Casey Bloys left the decision about when to end its award juggernaut “Succession” to creator Jesse Armstrong, but the HBO and HBO Max chairman and CEO would have loved to see more seasons of the drama about the Logan family media empire.

Speaking at the Series Mania festival in Lille, France on Thursday, Bloys said of the series ending after four years: “[Armstrong] is choosing to end his story when and how he wants. But if he said ‘I have two more seasons in me,’ I would have said yes.”

He added, “I would have taken more, but generally speaking, that is the kind of thing you want to leave to a creator. When a show is doing well, in this case, Jesse felt it was the right ending. He knew there is an open door, and if he felt it, he could have done more. But that’s an ideal situation that he’s choosing to end on his terms when he wants, telling the story he wants.”

Happily, HBO is getting more of an another awards magnet, Mike White’s “The White Lotus.” Location and plots for the third season have not yet been announced, but HBO has signed off on the writer-director’s plans for the third installment.

White “just pitched us the idea and it’s great. It’s a really fun idea and he’s shown it’s possible,” Bloys said.

He declined to elaborate on who might be cast, except that it will be “people you know,” whose characters will “allow you to rediscover them or see them in a new light.”

The fourth and final season of “Succession” premieres Sunday.

No premiere date has yet been announced for Season 3 of “The White Lotus.”