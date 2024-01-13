Fans of “Succession” can hold on to the series for a little while longer: Heritage Auctions has a number of items up for bid, including clothes worn by the show’s Roy family, (fake) credit cards and even the dog mascot costume that Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) vomited in during Season 1. Don’t worry, said spokesperson Robert Wilonsky, the costume has been more or less cleaned of prop vomit. He noted, “Even the eyeholes are mostly clean.”

More than 100 items are up for grabs in the auction. While some, like the dog costume, have already sold (for a cool $7,812.50), others are still available. Bids for a set of Brightstar Adventure Park employee uniforms are at $250 and a hair clip worn by star Sarah Snook is currently going for $1,050. Fans who might have hoped to snag Kendall Roy’s ID and credit cards will be disappointed, as those have already sold for $10,000.

The cast and crew are currently enjoying their final awards season for the show, which ended its run on May 28, 2023. “Succession” took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama this year and Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen each received awards in the TV Drama Actress, Actor and Supporting Actor categories, respectively.

On Jan. 9, the Directors Guild of America announced that “Succession” had received four of the five possible nominations in the Drama category for this year’s awards show.

The show’s finale was brutal for fans. As many will recall, three of the Roy siblings – Shiv, Kendall and Roman – headed into a dramatic board meeting to determine who should lead Waystar Royco. The siblings also attempted to halt the company’s merger with GoJo. After they found out that GoJo’s Lukas Mattson planned to name Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans CEO, they decided Kendall should take over at Waystar.

The siblings were united until they weren’t, and ultimately Shiv voted in favor of the merger (and her estranged husband). “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong later told NPR that the ending was an “appropriate” one for the Roy siblings. He also said that the decision to move Tom up in power was based on real-life examples.

“There’s a guy, Philippe Dauman, who took over from Sumner Redstone when Shari [Redstone] was also trying to take over in the Viacom CBS empire,” Armstrong explained. Like Tom, “He rather floated up and made himself very amenable to power.”

Armstrong continued, “We tried to take from all kinds of historical moments. I guess I also thought a little bit about Stalin coming through the middle after Lenin’s death and there being much more glamorous intellectual candidates — Trotsky and Zinoviev — but Stalin arranged things and then slipped through the middle. So there were a bunch of historical and business parallels that started to seem like they were pointing in Tom’s direction.”