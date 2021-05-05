Adrien Brody is set to guest on Season 3 of “Succession.” He’ll play Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar, according to HBO.

Might want to pay attention to this one, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Logan (Brian Cox).

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position, the third-season logline reads. Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

“Succession” Season 3 is currently in production.

On Monday, HBO revealed that “True Blood” alum Alexander Skarsgård is joining the show as a recurring guest star. He’ll play Lukas Matsson, a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO. Yeah, lots of money on this drama.

Jesse Armstrong is the creator and showrunner of “Succession.” Other executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.

“Succession” won a ton of Emmys in 2020, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Cherry Jones), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Strong), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Andrij Parekh), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Armstrong), Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series (Avy Kaufman) and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series (William Henry and Venya Bruk).

It was also nominated for — and lost — 11 others. Again, that’s just in 2020.

Yeah, “Succession” is a really, really good show.

After the Season 2 finale, TheWrap caught up with Cox, who told us about Logan’s smiling reaction to his son Kendall turning on him in that closing episode. Was it because he was proud of Kendall — after Logan told him earlier in the episode that he’s just not enough of a “killer” to take over the family business — or because he’s just excited for a fight in Season 3?

“It’s a combination of both,” Cox told TheWrap. “It’s a combination of, ‘finally my son has come of age’ and ‘now I’m in for a real fight’ — but at least it’s gonna be a fight within the family (laughs). So I’m gonna have to deal with shareholders, but ultimately it’s back to us, it’s back to where we are. So it’s a kind of combination.”

