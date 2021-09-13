‘Succession’ Season 3 Finally Gets Premiere Date at HBO

First HBO gave us “fall,” and then they gave us “October,” and today they finally gave us the actual date on which the third season of “Succession” will premiere.

*Cue theme-song needle drop while you wait for the big reveal of when the Roys will return.*

The nine-episode Season 3 of “Succession” will debut Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9/8c on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max, HBO revealed Monday.

Here’s the official description for the new batch of “Succession” episodes, per HBO: Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season two, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

If you need more than that to feed that Roy-shaped hole in your life until Season 3’s Oct. 17 debut, check out the first teaser released for the season right here.

“Succession” stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

Additional Season 3 cast members include Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong serves as showrunner on the HBO series.

The second season of the critically acclaimed series was also an awards darling, garnering a total of seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.

