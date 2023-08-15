“Lucifer” actor DB Woodside wants to lead his own show.

The actor, who most recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” tweeted this wish in a self-proclaimed bold post.

“Boldest tweet I’ll ever send. Lucifer. Big success. Blessed to play my part. Night Agent. Big success. Blessed to play my part. Suits. Big success. Blessed to play my part. ,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “In conclusion: I think I deserve the opportunity to lead my own show.”

Woodside is best known for his television roles as bass singer Melvin Franklin in “The Temptations,” Robin Wood in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Malcolm Franks in “Single Ladies and Dr. Joseph Prestridge in “Parenthood” in addition to playing the angel Amenadiel in “Lucifer,” Eric Monks in “The Night Agent” and Jeff Malone in “Suits.” He is also known for playing Wayne Palmer in the thriller television series, “24.”

Several replies to Woodside’s tweet agree with it.

The independent fan site, “What’s on Netflix” tagged the @Netflix Twitter handle to say “make it happen!”

One user even went as far to write: “You needed your own show WAY before then. We totally needed a Principal Wood prequel on if you trained with a Watcher and how you came to be Sunnydale! You rocked that role and we wanted more (and still do).”

Others added “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” as one of his roles that he could have mentioned in the Tweet.

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike serves as another reason why Woodside’s tweet could be perceived as bold, with the 2014-18 show “Suits” undergoing a major resurgence in popularity amid a run on Netflix (SAG-AFTRA actors are primarily forbidden from promoting films or shows under strike rules).

