During an online press conference concerning the strike interim agreements, SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland noted that any independent film approved for the agreement must also agree to the streaming revenue sharing terms that were rejected by Hollywood studios and remain a key sticking point in the ongoing actors strike.

It is for this reason that Crabtree-Ireland and SAG-AFTRA leadership believe that Hollywood studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will not acquire films approved for the agreement at film festivals as a way of relieving the production stoppage caused by the strike, something that has been a common concern among guild members skeptical