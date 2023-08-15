Why SAG-AFTRA Thinks Studios Won’t Acquire Interim Agreement Films During the Strike 

Indie films approved to shoot during the strike must agree to the streaming revenue sharing terms that studios rejected

duncan crabtree ireland sag-aftra
SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland protests with members at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on July 19, 2023 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

During an online press conference concerning the strike interim agreements, SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland noted that any independent film approved for the agreement must also agree to the streaming revenue sharing terms that were rejected by Hollywood studios and remain a key sticking point in the ongoing actors strike.

It is for this reason that Crabtree-Ireland and SAG-AFTRA leadership believe that Hollywood studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will not acquire films approved for the agreement at film festivals as a way of relieving the production stoppage caused by the strike, something that has been a common concern among guild members skeptical

