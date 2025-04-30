Summer Box Office Preview: Which Breakout Hit Could Fuel a $4 Billion Season?

While there’s little chance of a major slump, the bigger question is where this summer’s mammoth success will come from

Superman, Mission Imposible Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson Jurassic World, 28 Years Later, Fantastic Four Pedro Pascal
After a poor opening to 2025, one may wonder why so many in the movie theater business repeated the mantra “Survive ’til ’25” if this was how a year without pandemic or strike-induced release delays was going to start— 12% behind the first quarter of 2024.

But for exhibitors, much of the optimism for 2025 was rooted in a summer slate that promises a much more consistent level of grosses from week to week and, if a couple of films overperform, could exceed the $4.03 billion domestic total earned in summer 2023, which was led by films like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.

