‘Summer With Hope,’ ‘Word’ Win Top Prizes at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

AWARDS BEAT
The Iranian/Canadian co-production “Summer of Hope,” a drama about the relationship between a young Iranian swimmer and his new coach, has won the Grand Prix in the Crystal Globe Competition at the 2022 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, KVIFF organizers announced on Saturday. Director Sadaf Foroughi and her producers will receive a $25,000 prize as part of the award, which was selected by the festival’s Crystal Globe Jury.
Spanish director Jonas Trueba’s “You Have to Come and See It” won the $15,000 Jury Prize, while Beata Parkanova was named best director for the family drama “Word.”
“Word” also took the best-actor award for Martin Finger, while Taki Mumladze and Mariam Khundadze shared the best-actress award for their work in the Georgian film “A Room of My Own.”
The Pravo Audience Award went to the Czech film “PSH Neverending Story,” about three rappers from Prague who are entering middle age.
The 2022 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival began on July 1 in the spa town outside Prague, and concluded on July 9 with the awards ceremony and screenings of the award-winning films. It was the 56th KVIFF.
Honorary awards were presented to actors Geoffrey Rush and Benicio del Toro and Czech filmmaker Boleslav Polívka.
The complete list of winners:
CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION
CRYSTAL GLOBE JURY
Benjamin Domenech, Argentina
Jan-Ole Gerster, Germany
Roman Gutek, Poland
Fiorella Moretti, Peru
Molly Malene Stensgaard, Denmark
GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE (25 000 USD)
“Summer with Hope” / “Tabestan Ba Omid”
Directed by: Sadaf Foroughi
Canada, Iran, 2022
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (15 000 USD)
“You Have to Come and See It” / “Tenéis que venir a verla”
Directed by: Jonás Trueba
Spain, 2022
BEST DIRECTOR AWARD
Beata Parkanová for the film “Word” / “Slovo”
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland, 2022
BEST ACTRESS AWARD
Award was awarded ex-aequo.
Taki Mumladze for her role in the film “A Room Of My Own” / “Chemi otakhi”
Georgia, Germany, 2022
Mariam Khundadze for her role in the film “A Room Of My Own” / “Chemi otakhi”
Georgia, Germany, 2022
BEST ACTOR AWARD
Martin Finger for his role in the film “Word” / “Slovo”
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland, 2022
PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD
“PSH Neverending Story” / “PSH Nekonečný příběh”
Režie: Štěpán FOK Vodrážka
Česká republika, 2022
PROXIMA COMPETITION
PROXIMA JURY
Yrsa Roca Fannberg, Iceland
Pavel Klusák, Czech Republic
Michael Rosenberg, USA
Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy, Ukraine
PROXIMA GRAND PRIX (15 000 USD)
“Art Talent Show” / “Zkouška umění”
Directed by: Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar
Czech Republic, 2022
PROXIMA SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (10 000 USD)
“La Pietà” / “La Piedad”
Directed by: Eduardo Casanova
Spain, Argentina, 2022
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
“The Uncle” / “Stric”
Directed by: David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
Croatia, Serbia, 2022
CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA
Geoffrey Rush, Australia
FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH CINEMATOGRAPHY
Boleslav Polívka, Czech Republic
FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD
Benicio Del Toro, Puerto Rico