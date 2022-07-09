‘Summer With Hope,’ ‘Word’ Win Top Prizes at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The Iranian/Canadian co-production “Summer of Hope,” a drama about the relationship between a young Iranian swimmer and his new coach, has won the Grand Prix in the Crystal Globe Competition at the 2022 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, KVIFF organizers announced on Saturday. Director Sadaf Foroughi and her producers will receive a $25,000 prize as part of the award, which was selected by the festival’s Crystal Globe Jury.

Spanish director Jonas Trueba’s “You Have to Come and See It” won the $15,000 Jury Prize, while Beata Parkanova was named best director for the family drama “Word.”

“Word” also took the best-actor award for Martin Finger, while Taki Mumladze and Mariam Khundadze shared the best-actress award for their work in the Georgian film “A Room of My Own.”

The Pravo Audience Award went to the Czech film “PSH Neverending Story,” about three rappers from Prague who are entering middle age.

The 2022 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival began on July 1 in the spa town outside Prague, and concluded on July 9 with the awards ceremony and screenings of the award-winning films. It was the 56th KVIFF.

Honorary awards were presented to actors Geoffrey Rush and Benicio del Toro and Czech filmmaker Boleslav Polívka.

The complete list of winners:

CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION

CRYSTAL GLOBE JURY

Benjamin Domenech, Argentina

Jan-Ole Gerster, Germany

Roman Gutek, Poland

Fiorella Moretti, Peru

Molly Malene Stensgaard, Denmark

GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE (25 000 USD)

“Summer with Hope” / “Tabestan Ba Omid”

Directed by: Sadaf Foroughi

Canada, Iran, 2022

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (15 000 USD)

“You Have to Come and See It” / “Tenéis que venir a verla”

Directed by: Jonás Trueba

Spain, 2022

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD

Beata Parkanová for the film “Word” / “Slovo”

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland, 2022

BEST ACTRESS AWARD

Award was awarded ex-aequo.

Taki Mumladze for her role in the film “A Room Of My Own” / “Chemi otakhi”

Georgia, Germany, 2022

Mariam Khundadze for her role in the film “A Room Of My Own” / “Chemi otakhi”

Georgia, Germany, 2022

BEST ACTOR AWARD

Martin Finger for his role in the film “Word” / “Slovo”

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland, 2022

PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD

“PSH Neverending Story” / “PSH Nekonečný příběh”

Režie: Štěpán FOK Vodrážka

Česká republika, 2022

PROXIMA COMPETITION

PROXIMA JURY

Yrsa Roca Fannberg, Iceland

Pavel Klusák, Czech Republic

Michael Rosenberg, USA

Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy, Ukraine

PROXIMA GRAND PRIX (15 000 USD)

“Art Talent Show” / “Zkouška umění”

Directed by: Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar

Czech Republic, 2022

PROXIMA SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (10 000 USD)

“La Pietà” / “La Piedad”

Directed by: Eduardo Casanova

Spain, Argentina, 2022

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

“The Uncle” / “Stric”

Directed by: David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

Croatia, Serbia, 2022

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA

Geoffrey Rush, Australia

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH CINEMATOGRAPHY

Boleslav Polívka, Czech Republic

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Benicio Del Toro, Puerto Rico