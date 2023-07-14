sun valley execs

Clockwise from left, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, producers Jason Blum and Brian Grazer, Double E Pictures founder and CEO Eric Eisner, Paramount Global president Bob Bakish and non-executive chair Shari Redstone.

Hollywood Moguls Bask in Sun Valley Luxury While the Industry Shuts Down

by | July 14, 2023 @ 12:38 PM

The first double strike in more than 60 years hasn’t hindered entertainment and media execs from enjoying the offerings of ”billionaire summer camp“

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Studio executives were having a grand old time surrounded by other moguls in Sun Valley, Idaho, as SAG-AFTRA’s national board unanimously agreed to go on strike from all Hollywood productions on Thursday. But to see how the execs carried on, it would seem the news hadn’t arrived to the resort.

Become a member to read more.

Natalie Korach

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Members of the Hollywood actors SAG-AFTRA union walk a picket line with screen writers outside of FOX Studios on the first day of the actors’ strike which piles on top of the Hollywood writers WGA union strike, now in the 11th week, on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

SAG-AFTRA Strike Day 1: Famous Faces and Head-Turning Signs at the Picket Lines
Lola Tung as Belly Conklin in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2 (Prime Video)

No Binge and Flooding Social Media: Inside Amazon’s Plan to Make ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Appointment TV
ESPYs-Lil-Wayne

Ratings: 2023 ESPYs Score Wednesday Primetime Win for ABC
Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong

Los Angeles Times Layoffs, Asset Sale Are Danger Signs From a Once-Optimistic Billionaire
The Hollywood strike is changing with the vastly expanded ranks of the actors' union joining picket lines.

‘A Once-in-a-Generation Reckoning': How the Actors’ Strike Changes the Game
SAG-AFTRA representatives have been meeting with their WGA counterparts to set strike preparations. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Producers Guild Comes Out in Support of SAG-AFTRA Joining WGA in Strike: ‘We Stand in Solidarity’

SAG-AFTRA Sets Picket Schedules in Los Angeles and New York for First Day of Strike
Movies Affected by Strike Deadpool Wolverine

Here Are All The Movies Affected by the SAG-AFTRA Strike From ‘Deadpool 3’ to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ (Photos)