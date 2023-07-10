Sun Valley Welcomes Back a Chastened Class of Media Moguls

by and | July 10, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The 2023 Allen & Company conference’s attendees from Hollywood are facing profit pressures and thorny questions around AI, cord-cutting and consolidation

The forecast for Sun Valley, Idaho, is clear with highs in the 80s this week. But as moguls from Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Wall Street assemble for Allen & Company’s annual conference starting Tuesday, there will be at least a metaphorical cloud over the gathering.

This year’s conference comes during a difficult time for legacy media giants, who have been cutting costs left and right as investors have shifted their focus from streaming growth to profitability. Linear television continues to decline. If anything, cord-cutting has accelerated, eroding the cable profits that once fueled the media business. Movie theaters are still struggling to get audiences off their couches to come see the latest blockbuster. New productions are facing disruptions from the Writers Guild of America strike, as well as a possible one by actors with SAG-AFTRA’s recently extended contract talks extended to Friday, the last day of the Sun Valley event.

